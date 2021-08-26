Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.

Shares of ASND traded up $31.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.84. The company had a trading volume of 66,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,471. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

