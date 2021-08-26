The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.The J. M. Smucker also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.25-8.65 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.67. 46,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.60. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.67.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.