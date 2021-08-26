Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of BAMXF traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $67.24 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

