Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of BAMXF traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $67.24 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

