Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Announce -$4.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.50). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($5.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($16.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.84) to ($11.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

NYSE:RCL traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 135,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

