Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $449.37. 41,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,734. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

