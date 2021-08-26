Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $664,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

HDV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,503. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.