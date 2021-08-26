LSV Asset Management Sells 22,110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.42% of Amgen worth $582,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 26.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 151,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,816,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $221.10. 93,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,417. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

