Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

