MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.33

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 170517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LABS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

In related news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 309,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$151,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$280,280. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,263,000 shares of company stock valued at $616,410.

About MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

