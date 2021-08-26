Jupiter Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00121418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00154305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.86 or 1.00410518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.59 or 0.01031998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.70 or 0.06448436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

