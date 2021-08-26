Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $6.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $26.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABG traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $188.51. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.