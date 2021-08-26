Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $6.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $26.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ABG traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $188.51. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
