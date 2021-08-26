Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.68 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CORE. Raymond James cut Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Core-Mark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.24. 12,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,064. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.