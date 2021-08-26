Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.63. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,220. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.