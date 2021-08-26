Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 123,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,027. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.84.

