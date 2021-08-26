Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.57.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

