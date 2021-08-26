Nyzo (NYZO) Tops One Day Volume of $97,294.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $97,294.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00121418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00154305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.86 or 1.00410518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.59 or 0.01031998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.70 or 0.06448436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

