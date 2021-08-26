Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 7,977.8% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

