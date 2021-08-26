FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 18,180.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.28 during trading on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

