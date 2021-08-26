Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Given New C$5.15 Price Target at Cormark

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, May 31st.

CVE:VHI traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.09. 1,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$111.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vitalhub will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

