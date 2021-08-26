Scotiabank Upgrades Enerplus (TSE:ERF) to Outperform

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERF. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.84.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.12. 809,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,330,089.36.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

