J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $280,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 187.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000.

JCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

