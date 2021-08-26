Emerson Wealth LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Emerson Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

