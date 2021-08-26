Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Shares of PAHC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,807. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $912.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

