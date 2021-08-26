VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.45. 48,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,103. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.25.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in VMware by 9,430.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in VMware by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

