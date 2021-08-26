salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $270.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.74.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.21. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.