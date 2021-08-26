Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $389.90, but opened at $410.10. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $393.02, with a volume of 36,734 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$415.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.77.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

