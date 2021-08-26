salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.89.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.21. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

