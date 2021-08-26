LSV Asset Management Has $300.41 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,216,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $300,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 18,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,451,633. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

