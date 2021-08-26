Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.00% of Conagra Brands worth $349,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

CAG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.80. 240,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,312. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

