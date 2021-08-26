AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,939,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,660 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $383,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 279.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,987 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in AGCO by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in AGCO by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

AGCO stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.49. 11,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

