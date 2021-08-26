Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Releases Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $29.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,471. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

