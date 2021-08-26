Mirrored Netflix Market Cap Tops $25.87 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $25.87 million and $123,689.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $560.83 or 0.01195149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00121900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,938.43 or 1.00026718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01028981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.31 or 0.06446993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 46,136 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

