United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 364,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

