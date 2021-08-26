$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.02.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

