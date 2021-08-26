YIELD App Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $55.90 million and $698,694.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.00755288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097843 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

