Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

NYSE SO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 113,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,566. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

