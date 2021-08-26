Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Zuora stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

