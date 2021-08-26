Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

LSTR traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $164.35. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.31. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.