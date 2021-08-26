Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.74. 10,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,208. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.73.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

