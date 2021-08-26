Streamr Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $118.11 million and approximately $25.20 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.27 or 0.00753210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00098218 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 871,464,612 coins and its circulating supply is 776,786,438 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

