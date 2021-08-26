DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of DD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,082. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after purchasing an additional 592,750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

