Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 3.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.42.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $554.78. 36,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

