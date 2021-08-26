Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $450.62. The company had a trading volume of 50,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,734. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

