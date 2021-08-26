Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,539 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.10. 737,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,464,422. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

