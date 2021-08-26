Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after buying an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,804,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.70. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

