Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 7,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.