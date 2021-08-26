Rollins Financial Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.65. 1,268,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,501,324. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

