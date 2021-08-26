Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $0.88 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001881 BTC on exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $17.36 million and $1.46 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00754938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00098004 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

