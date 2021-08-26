Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.47

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 136391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$5.75 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The firm has a market cap of C$370.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

