Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.06. 141,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,515,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

